Warriors spurn White House trip after Trump pulls invitation

SOMERSET, N.J. (AP) – The Golden State Warriors say they will not go to the White House when they visit Washington early next year, announcing the decision hours after President Donald Trump tweeted he was withdrawing the invitation.

Warriors star Stephen Curry had said he was not interested in the traditional event American championship teams usually have with the president. That raised Trump’s ire, with the president citing what he called Curry’s hesitation to accept.

The Warriors say they’re “disappointed that we did not have an opportunity during this process to share our views or have open dialogue on issues impacting our communities that we felt would be important to raise.”

PREVIOUS STORY:

SOMERSET, N.J. (AP) – President Donald Trump says if a basketball player doesn’t want to visit the White House to celebrate an NBA title, then don’t bother showing up.

That’s Trump’s response on Twitter to star Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors – who’s made it clear he’s not interested in a traditional post-title White House visit.

Curry told reporters on Friday: “I don’t want to go … my beliefs stay the same.”

And now Trump’s weighed in: “Going to the White House is considered a great honor for a championship team. Stephen Curry is hesitating, therefore invitation is withdrawn!”

It’s not immediately clear whether Trump was rescinding the invitation for Curry or the entire team.

Team officials had planned to meet in the coming days to decide whether to make the visit.