Ayers Wins 200th At Wofford

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) – Andre Stoddard rushed for 97 yards with two touchdowns and Brandon Goodson threw for a score to help Wofford hold off Gardner-Webb 27-24 on Saturday.

The Bulldogs took the lead with 7:45 left to play on Tyrell Maxwell’s 23-yard touchdown to Willie Jackson IV. Paul Schumacher’s 50-yard field goal attempt to tie the game with 65 second left missed wide left.

Stoddard capped a five-play, 75-yard drive with a 26-yard score at the end of the third quarter to put Wofford (3-0) out front 27-17.

Maxwell earlier threw a 5-yard touchdown pass to Ralph Jolly to shave the Bulldogs’ deficit to 20-17 with three minutes left in the third.

Wofford controlled the line of scrimmage and collected 235 yards to 99 yards for Gardner-Webb (0-4). The Terriers are averaging 259.3 yards rushing per game.

Wofford’s three wins have come via a combined margin of five points this season.

The win was the 200th at the school for head coach Mike Ayers, who’s guided the Terriers for 30 seasons.

