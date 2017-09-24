Driver killed after truck overturns, hits tree in Greenville Co.

TRAVELERS REST, SC (WSPA) – One person has died after their pickup truck went off of Geer Highway before overturning and hitting a tree.

According to Highway Patrol, the driver of a 1993 Dodge pickup truck went off the left side of US-276, went down an embankment, overturned, then struck a tree.

Troopers say the driver was wearing a seatbelt and had to be freed from the truck.

The driver was flown to Greenville Memorial Hospital but later died from their injuries.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

The crash happened near Circle Drive around 7:20pm.