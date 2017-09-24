Fire at Oconee Co. Law Enforcement Center could cost over $100k

WALHALLA, SC (WSPA) – A fire at the Oconee County Law Enforcement Center did around $100,000 in damage, according to Walhalla Fire Chief Brandon Burton.

The cost is due to damage to furniture and computers and for structural repairs.

The county’s insurance adjuster is expected to assess the damage sometime in the next week.

The fire broke out Saturday just after 5:30pm.

When firefighters arrived at the scene, smoke was seen coming from the building.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

The fire department and the State Law Enforcement Division are investigating the fire.

Nobody was injured in the fire.