Man killed in Asheville motorcycle crash

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A man is dead after a collision between a motorcycle and box truck in Asheville early Sunday morning.

According to the Asheville Police Department, Jeremy Shawn Hollifield, 37 of Asheville died at the scene of the crash, which took place at the intersection of Brevard Rd. and Pond Rd. around 4:37 a.m.

The victim was driving a motorcycle at the time of the crash. He hit a box truck that was making a U-turn at the intersection.

There is no information about charges at this time.