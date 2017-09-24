One killed in single car crash

Pickens County (WSPA) — One person is dead after their car went off the road and flipped early Sunday morning.

Highway Patrol says this happened at 4 a.m. on Hester Store Road near Old Dacusville Road, which is north of Easley.

Troopers say the driver of a 2000 Toyota pickup truck was traveling West on Hester Store Road when it ran off the left side of the road and flipped.

The driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the truck. Troopers say the driver died on scene due to injuries.

We will continue to update this story and more information becomes available.