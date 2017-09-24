SC hospitals to receive patients evacuated from Hurricane Maria

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – Patients evacuated from islands damaged by Hurricane Maria are being brought to hospitals in South Carolina.

An unknown number of patients is being flown to Columbia from the Caribbean, according to National Disaster Medical System (NDMS).

The US Department of Defense’s Federal Coordination Center and the South Carolina Forestry Commission’s Incident Management Team are coordinating the effort.

The NDMS assists in the coordination of governmental, non-profit, and medical emergency resources as a response to natural disasters or domestic terrorism.

It is not known how many patients will arrive or when they will arrive but responders from 11 regional hospitals and healthcare facilities in the state have been put on standby to receive the patients.