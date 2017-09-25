1 dead after crash on SC 56 in Laurens Co., troopers say

LAURENS CO., S.C. (WSPA) – One person is dead after a single-car crash that happened on S.C. 56 this afternoon, according to S.C. Highway Patrol.

The accident happened at about 3:30 p.m. on Monday.

A 58-year-old was driving a 1993 Ford SUV south on S.C. 56 when they crossed the center line, ran off the left side of the road, struck two culverts, and overturned, troopers say.

They say the driver was not seatbelted and was ejected from the vehicle.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

That person has not yet been identified.

