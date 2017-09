Union Co. property owners to get tax breaks - Union County property owners are set to see a tax cut this November, thanks to a penny sales tax.

Verizon dropping thousands of rural customers including some in NC - The company says those customers are using too much data on roaming networks

Boy dies from hammer attack after trying to protect younger sister - Family members say 8-year-old Dante Daniels died from injuries he sustained during a hammer attack after trying to protect his little sister…

Pastors Look to Beef Up Security After TN Church Shooting - Greenville, S.C. (WSPA) Another church shooting has religious leaders once again looking at ways to protect their congregations. Authorities…

New study hopes to change high rate of engineering dropouts - CLEMSON, SC (WSPA) – A group of researchers based out of Clemson are launching a two year study to help fill the need for highly skilled eng…

Greenville restaurant to quit airing NFL games until players stop protesting during National Anthem - By Kirsten Glavin kglavin@wspa.com @kirstenglavin Palmetto Restaurant and Ale House will be changing their television channels to anything b…

Greenville business owner rides out 2 hurricanes in Puerto Rico - An Upstate family with ties to Puerto Rico has now survived two hurricanes in less than one month.

SC couple charged in baby’s death - A South Carolina couple has been arrested after the remains of a baby missing since July were found.

Section of Falls Street closing for two months in Greenville - A section of Falls Street in downtown Greenville is scheduled to close beginning Wednesday for approximately two months.