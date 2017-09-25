19 Fed-Ex packages found on side of road in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG Co., SC (WSPA) – Nineteen Fed-Ex packages were found on the side of the road, according to a Spartanburg Co. Sheriff’s Office report.

It happened on Sept. 24 near the intersection of Highway 9 and Sloan Garden Rd.

A man told deputies he got to the entrance of a plot of property he leases and found the packages lying on the side of the road.

He said none of the packages had been opened.

Deputies contacted the Fed-Ex facility in Greer and they the company said they wouldn’t be able to send a driver out to pick up the items because the receiving plants were closed. They said they would schedule a pick-up during the week, according to the report.

Deputies ran the tracking numbers and discovered they were delivered on 9/23 around 6:20 a.m. to the Spartanburg facility, but were never scanned to be shipped out.

Deputies took the packages to the sheriff’s office for processing.