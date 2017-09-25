1,910 new jobs with Volvo expansion in Berkeley Co.

Volvo Cars says it is investing $520 million in its Berkeley Co. operations and creating 1,910 new jobs, according to news release from the SC governor’s office.

They say the expansion brings their total investment to $1 billion and will employee a total of 3,900.

They will be producing the new S60 sedan that is expected to roll out next year, according to Volvo.

The new production line will produce to next generation XC90 in 2021.

The news release says the S.C. Department of Commerce will go before the Joint Bond Review Committee and the State Fiscal Accountability Authority and request $46 million in bonds to offset eligible items of infrastructure under the Economic Development Bond Act.