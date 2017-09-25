7 Things to Do This Week, Sept. 25-30, 2017

If you’re looking for fun things going on, we’ve got you covered with 7 Things to Do This Week September 25-30, 2017
- Theatre: “Fun Home”, The Peace Center, Greenville, September 26-October 1
- Charity: “Hangar B” – Spartanburg Downtown Airport, Thursday, September 28, 6pm-9pm
- Music: “Jazz on the Square”, Daniel Morgan Square Spartanburg, Friday, September 29, 5:30pm-8pm
- For Kids: “Peppa Pig Live”, Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium, Friday, September 29th, 6pm-9pm,
- Charity: Komen SC Mountains to Midlands Race for the Cure, Fluor Field, Saturday, September 30, 8am,
- Drink: Sierra Nevada Oktoberfest, Mills River, NC, Saturday, September 30, 5pm-10pm
- Sports on TV: Clemson @ Virginia Tech, Saturday, September 30, 8pm / South Carolina @ Texas A&M, Saturday, September 30, 7:30pm