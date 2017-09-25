7 Things to Do This Week, Sept. 25-30, 2017 - If you're looking for something fun, SCENE has you covered with 7 Things to Do This Week!

Groceries and Fashion Collide: Lidl Launches Heidi Klum’s Fashion Line - Where can you get your milk, bread and Heidi Klum’s new designer shoes? The grocery store Lidl, believe it or not! The international store j…

Euphoria - On the Food Scene tonight, celebrities, upstate leaders and socialites are descending on Greenville for "Euphoria". It's a huge food, music,…

Keeping Moms In Shape - On the Fitness Scene tonight, new moms are always trying to figure out how to get in shape without taking too much time away from the kids! …

“Handbags for Hope” - Who doesn't love a great handbag, especially, when buying one helps fight ovarian cancer? Helen Fields and survivor Maggie Worsham join us t…

What’s Brewing - In tonight’s What’s Brewing, Keanu Reeves in Town, MSNBC anchor had a pretty bad day caught on camera and Starbucks robbery lawsuit.

What’s Brewing - On tonight’s What’s Brewing, Age limit on Halloween, toddler hit by ball at Yankee’s game, Big Brother winner and AGT winner.

Accordion Festival - On the Music Scene tonight, the state's first accordion festival is happening this Saturday right here in Greenville. TC Costello is here to…