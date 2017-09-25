Boy dies from hammer attack after trying to protect younger sister

SACRAMENTO, CA (WCMH) — Family members say 8-year-old Dante Daniels died from injuries he sustained during a hammer attack after trying to protect his little sister.

Dante had just started third grade at Oakridge Elementary School in Sacramento. On Sept. 1, his second day of classes, Dante didn’t make it to school.

On that morning, the ex-boyfriend of Dante’s mother, Deandre Chaney Jr., attacked him with a hammer. “This guy beat my grandson with a hammer. Down to his spine. They couldn’t save his brain,” Dante’s grandmother, Monique Brown, told KTXL.

Brown says Dante died trying to stop Chaney from performing a lewd act on his 7-year-old sister. “Trying to save his sister from this child molester and that’s why he was beat the worst.”

Dante would die six days later from his injuries, but his family said his courageous heart now beats in the chest of a 4-year-old in southern California.

Chaney is now facing murder and attempted murder charges, along with the charge of a lewd act with a child under 14.

More stories you may like on 7News

3 Y/O girl dies after run over by lawnmower in Alabama The Montgomery Advertiser reports the child’s father was driving the riding lawnmower and backed over the child Sunday afternoon in the Pine…

New study hopes to change high rate of engineering dropouts CLEMSON, SC (WSPA) – A group of researchers based out of Clemson are launching a two year study to help fill the need for highly skilled eng…

Greenville business owner rides out 2 hurricanes in Puerto Rico An Upstate family with ties to Puerto Rico has now survived two hurricanes in less than one month.

Kitten rescued from fender of truck in Easley A kitten is safe in a new home today after hitching a ride in the fender of a truck.

1,910 new jobs with Volvo expansion in Berkeley Co. Volvo Cars says it is investing $520 million in its Berkeley Co. operations and creating 1,910 new jobs, according to news release from the …