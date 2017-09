(WSPA) — Cheating on your diet may actually work in your favor.

Researchers say cheating on your diet may be the healthier way to lose weight in a study published in the “International Journal of Obesity.”

A group of Australian researchers looked at two groups of obese men on a four-month diet.

One group stayed consistent on the diet, while the other went on and off the diet every two weeks.

The group with the cheat weeks lost more weight, according to the study.