Deputy hurt after chasing boy burglary suspect

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – A Spartanburg County deputy was hurt during a foot chase and struggle with a teen burglary suspect.

It happened Sunday in the 200 block of Payne Court, according to a sheriff’s office report.

A girl told deputies that a boy she knew nicknamed “Jay” ran into her grandmother’s house and stole two sodas.

She says the boy ran out the back door and she called 911.

The girl’s grandmother said the suspect came to the door at 5:15 a.m. that morning asking for something.

She told him to go away. He then rang the doorbell and knocked on the door for two minutes before leaving, according to the woman.

Another witness said he saw the suspect enter the house and run out of the back of the home. He told deputies he knew the suspect and showed them where the suspect was.

The witness said the two officers found the teen and the 16-year-old suspect threw a basketball at a deputy, almost hitting the officer in the head before he ran.

The teen started fighting a deputy after he was caught, and both reportedly fell to the ground.

Officers took the teen to be processed and he was unruly and cursing, according to the report.

The suspect told the deputy he just took some drinks and was going to pay the person back, according to the report.

The report says the teen laughed and said the deputy that chased him was stupid and it was funny that the deputy was hurt.

He then told the deputy that the next time he went into someone’s house he would wear gloves and didn’t care that he was arrested and would be out within a month, according to the report.