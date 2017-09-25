Gaffney business fire under investigation

GAFFNEY, S.C. (WSPA) – An early morning fire at a downtown Gaffney business appears suspicious.

Gaffney Fire Chief Jamie Caggiano said police called in the fire around 1:42 a.m. Monday.

Chief Caggiano said firefighters arrived minutes later to find heavy smoke coming from the auction house at 507 N. Limestone Street.

He said the fire is considered suspicious at this time.

The fire marshal is investigating, along with Gaffney Police Department and the S.C. Law Enforcement Division.

Chief Caggiano said it appears the fire started near the office area of the auction house. There’s an antique store with a residence above it beside the auction house.

No one was reportedly hurt in the fire.