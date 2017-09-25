Girls On The Run empowers young girls through running

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – A local program is empowering young girls through running.

The Girls On The Run program helps girls build up their self confidence through group activities and training for a 5K.

The girls meet twice a week for several months.

At the end of the program, they cross the finish line at a 5K which is a big first for a lot of the girls and makes them feel like they can accomplish anything.

“Building their strength of character, their self confidence, their competence, learning to be more caring and compassionate and contributing to society, so they’re learning a lot more about life skills and getting out in the world and part of the vision is for girls to really be able to pursue their dreams,” said Kim Hein, Girls On The Run Council Director for the Greenville Health System Children’s Hospital.

Registration is open until Wednesday September 27.

For more information and to register, click here.