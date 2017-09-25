Greenville business owner rides out 2 hurricanes in Puerto Rico

Related Coverage Greenville business owner survives Irma in Puerto Rico

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – An Upstate family with ties to Puerto Rico is finally getting some good news after Hurricane Maria hit the island.

The Tirado family, owner of Tirado’s Empenada’s in Greenville, has family members in Puerto Rico. John Tirado, the owner, is from Puerto Rico, and he and his son went to the island before Hurricane Irma to work on renovating a house.

Patricia Tirado, John’s wife, said her husband and son handled the wind and rain from Hurricane Irma.

Jennifer Wheeler, Tirado’s daughter, said Hurricane Maria, was another story.

“On some level, when Maria kind of came through, they expected something very similar. I don’t think they were ready for the catastrophe that actually happened,” Wheeler said.

“My sisters-in-law don’t live too far from the river, and the river breached, and in some places they got two feet, in some places they got up to 15 feet of water,” said Patricia.

Patrcia said she last spoke to hr husband on September 20th, and for nearly five days, Jennifer and Patricia waited for any word from their family.

Sunday night, John Tirado found his way to a landline to call his family. Now, they’re waiting to see if they can make the flight home.

“Their flight was supposed to leave October 7th, and if they make it out it’s going to be a miracle,” Patricia said. “They’re going to have to walk there, from Maya West to San Juan to get out. I don’t even know if they can, the roads are impassable right now.”

The Tirado family is partnering with Redemption Church to collect items to send to Puerto Rico for hurricane relief. You are asked to drop off items at Tirado’s or at Redemption Church from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the church’s CTC building.

They will be accepting the following items:

Water

Baby Wipes

Diapers

Sleeping Mats

Non-Perishable Food

Hygiene Items

Batteries

Flashlights

First Aid Kits

Hand Sanitzer

Cleaning Supplies

Power Generators