Greenville restaurant boycotts NFL games after national anthem protests

By Kirsten Glavin

kglavin@wspa.com

@kirstenglavin

Palmetto Restaurant and Ale House will be changing their television channels to anything but NFL football after recent protests during national anthems.

“Where my issue is, is the dissemination of the message,” said owner David McCraw on Monday.

He told 7News that while he agrees with the message players are trying to send about racial injustice, he does not believe it belongs during nationally televised games.

He plans to keep NFL Football off of the restaurant’s TV screens until players stop kneeling.

“I support the players to the point of when they take the knee,” McCraw explained. “When they take a knee then it’s totally disrespectful to our flag and to our county, and in my opinion it’s too far.”

Many others eating at the restaurant Monday, agreed.

“I’m a Navy veteran of 26 years, I was an army brat growing up,” said Joe Stowell, one of the many people eating lunch at Palmetto Ale House on Monday in support of McCraw. “We saw the whole protest yesterday which I think is abysmal.”

“You don’t really come to watch people make a political statement, you come to watch the game,” agreed Laverne Zimmerman, a patron from Abbeville.

But not everyone agreed with the restaurant’s decision to no longer show NFL football.

McCraw’s Facebook post about the boycot drew both support and criticism from people online.

Brandon Brown of Greenville, for example, said he ate at the restaurant Sunday. For him, it will be the last time.

“For this owner to make this a political statement and to say that he doesn’t want a segment of business in his establishment, it was very painful,” said Brown.

He argued that players have freedom of speech, and McCraw’s decision to change the channel is dividing people even further. He also expressed concern that the move was a publicity stunt for the restaurant.

“I personally praise the flag, the contributions of the military and the police, but I also understand that we have to have civil rights to get civil justice.”

McCraw told 7 News that he did not purchase the NFL package, but that the games would often run on other stations.