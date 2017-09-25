Laurens Co. School Dist. 55 Superintendent takes personal leave

By Published:
Dr. Stephen Gregory Peters

LAURENS CO., S.C. (WSPA) – Laurens County School District 55 Superintendent, Dr. Stephen Peters, will be on Family and Personal Leave due to his 93-year-old father’s health, according to a press release.

The Board of Trustees granted the leave after tonight’s board meeting and it is effective immediately.

“Dr. Peters has more than sufficient annual leave and vacation time for this absence,” said Board Chair,  Susan Calhoun-Ware. “Our thoughts and prayers are with him and his family.”

The board also announced that, during Dr. Peters’ absence, Mr. Edward Murray will oversee daily operations of the school district.

“Mr. Murray is an experienced leader, administrator, and teacher who is familiar with the issues, challenges, and opportunities in LCSD 55,” Calhoun-Ware said. “We look forward to working closely with him and the District administration until Dr. Peters can rejoin us.”

“We expect day-to-day operations to continue to run smoothly. In my role, I have been involved in every area of district operations to some degree. I have great confidence in the staff at the district office and in our schools. Our focus will continue to be on the students and communities we serve and we look forward to Dr. Peters’ return,” Murray said after the board meeting.

More stories you may like on 7News