SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – A man is accused of sexual battery of a child under 11 years old, according to warrants.

Quindell Jose Evans, 32, of Meridian River Run, Spartanburg is charged with Criminal Sexual Conduct with a minor, Victim under 11 years of age – First Degree.

The warrant says the crime happened between October 2016 and December 31, 2016.

The victim was under 11, but older than 3.