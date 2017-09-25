Middle school football coach charged with raping girl

HEBRON, OH (WCMH) — A middle school football coach is in jail Monday after being charged with sexually assaulting a juvenile female over the weekend.

According to Licking County court records, Gary Stratford faces one count of rape after an incident that took place Sept. 23 and Sept. 24.

Stratford is accused of providing a girl with alcohol and asking her to sleep in bed with him. He is also accused of assaulting her in bed. The girl’s age is not listed in court documents.

Stratford, 36, is being held in the Licking County Jail on a $250,000 bond and is ordered to stay away from anyone under the age of 18. Additional charges are pending.

According to the Lakewood Local School District Board of Education records, Stratford was contracted to coach 8th grade boys football this fall at Lakewood Elementary School.

