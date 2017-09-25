Pastors Look to Beef Up Security After TN Church Shooting

Greenville, S.C. (WSPA) Another church shooting has religious leaders once again looking at ways to protect their congregations.

Authorities say a Tennessee man opened fire inside a Nashville church Sunday, killing a woman and wounded seven worshippers inside a Nashville church. Investigators still don’t have a motive for the shooting.

This latest incident hits close to home for Darian Blue, pastor of the Nicholtown Missionary Baptist Church. Several years ago, he had to subdue an armed man who came to his church and threatened to kill members of the congregation. Since then, Pastor Blue

beefed up security inside his sanctuary, which had admits is at odds with how he was trained in the ministry.

“It’s really a hard task because you want to love everybody, and you want to reach forth and hug and touch everybody. but when stuff like this happens you just don’t know and you have to take every precaution,” said Blue.

A spokesman for the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office tells 7 News it’s been in contact with other pastors and business leaders for tips on how to protect their workers and parishioners against active shooters.