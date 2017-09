SIMPSONVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Publix supermarket will open on Oct. 18, 2017 at 7 a.m.

Publix is located at 704 Fairview Rd.

They say this is the replacement store for the Publix at Fairfiew Market at 655 Fairview Rd.

That market will close on Oct. 17 at 8 p.m.