Referee facing assault charges after knife pulled on youth football coach

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knoxville referee was arrested after a knife was pulled on a youth football coach Saturday.

According to the report, the altercation between a referee and a head youth football coach happened at Central High School.

A school resource officer says the referee, Arnold Jay Davis, III called the game a forfeiture due to Coach Antonio Hamilton being ejected from the game. Davis believed Hamilton was causing a disturbance.

The report says when both teams were leaving the field, Hamilton and Davis began arguing. Davis claims Hamilton said he was going to kill him.

The school resource officer says he tried to split the two men up when Davis pulled out a large pocket knife from his back pocket.

Davis faces charges for aggravated assault.

