SC couple charged in baby’s death

SOCASTEE, S.C. (AP/WSPA) – A South Carolina couple has been arrested after the remains of a baby missing since July were found.

Horry County Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler told local media outlets the remains of 9-month-old Aaliyana McCoy were found Saturday in the Socastee area. Fowler said he thinks the girl died around July 15. Her body has been sent to the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston to determine the cause of death.

Myrtle Beach police stated an investigation last week after receiving word the baby had not been seen since July.

The baby’s mother, 19-year-old Ladasha Harriett, has been charged with homicide by child abuse. Police said Harriett’s boyfriend, 22-year-old Daquan Jamal Simmons, is also charged with homicide by child abuse.

WBTW reports that warrants released Monday by Myrtle Beach police state Simmons beat the baby to death on July 15.

Harriett reportedly told police that she watched the 9-month-old die and placed the deceased baby in a car seat before Simmons left their apartment.

Warrants say the couple met the next day and buried the baby in a wooded area, according to WBTW.

