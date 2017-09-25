Scavenger hunt awards 100 with year supply as new Chick-fil-A opens

TRAVELERS REST, S.C. (WSPA) – 100 people will be awarded a year supply of Chick-fil-A meals. All they have to do is take part in a scavenger hunt.

As part of the grand opening of the Chick-fil-A restaurant on Benton Road in Travelers Rest, 100 customers can earn free chicken for a year.

The grand opening event will take place at the new Chick-fil-A on Tuesday, September 26th, at 6:00 a.m.

A list of rules regarding the scavenger hunt can be found here.

Eligible participants will NOT have to camp overnight at the new restaurant to win their year supply.

Registration for the event will begin at 6:00 a.m. and will continue until 100 eligible participants are registered.

If more than 100 people are on site when the line officially opens at 6:00 a.m., a drawing will be held to select 100 participants.

The scavenger hunt will include activities at locations near the new Chick-fil-A.

Speed is not a factor in the scavenger hunt, but participants must return to the restaurant by 3:30 p.m. to show they have completed the hunt, thus earning the free year supply of Chick-fil-A meals.

A post-event party will be held after the hunt and will include games and entertainment. It will be over by 5:00 p.m.

The restaurant will officially open at 6:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 27th.

Chick-fil-A grand openings

