Section of Falls Street closing for two months in Greenville

GREENVILLE (WSPA) – A section of Falls Street in downtown Greenville is scheduled to close beginning Wednesday for approximately two months.

The City of Greenville says the section of Falls Street – between Japanese Dogwood Lane and East Broad Street – will be shut down to traffic to help coordinate utility improvements for the Camperdown development. That is located at the corner of South Main Street and East Broad Street.

The city says access to businesses will be available using Japanese Dogwood Lane, Calvin Street, Webster Street, Vivian Street and East Broad Street.

That section of Falls Street will reopen from October 12-15 for BB&T Fall for Greenville.

Greenville leaders say the utility work will involve upgrades to the water line, storm drain system and sanitary sewer system.