Spartanburg Co. deputy accused of pointing gun at Gaffney man

GAFFNEY, SC (WSPA) – A Spartanburg County sheriff’s deputy is on unpaid leave after he allegedly pointed a gun at a man.

The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office responded to a larceny at a home on Blue Branch Road in Gaffney the night of Sept. 18.

According to an incident report, the victim was awakened by his dogs barking and found a woman who had been staying at his home leaving unannounced.

The victim walked outside and was confronted by a man who pointed a pistol at him and asked what was the problem, the report states. The victim said the woman loaded her belongings into an SUV – along with $890 of stolen cash – and left with the armed man.

Mark Andrew Rabideau, 32, of Cowpens is named as a suspect in the report.

Rabideau is charged with pointing and presenting a firearm at a person and driving under suspension, according to court records.

The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office confirms Rabideau is a deputy and has been placed on unpaid leave pending the investigation.

This is a developing story.

