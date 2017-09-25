Union Co. property owners to get tax breaks

Union County property owners are set to see a tax cut this November, thanks to a penny sales tax.

Voters passed the sales tax into action in November. The tax, which was implemented in May, has brought in significantly more revenue than expected.

A portion of the money generated from the sales tax, went to fund the Union County EMS program, that the county took over in 2015.

Another chunk of the money goes to property tax cuts, which will be larger, thanks to the increased revenue.

Those whose home is valued at $100,000 will see around $87 cut. Carlisle, Jonesville, and the city of Union will also see additional tax cuts.

This credit will also apply to cars, boats, and other personal property items which are taxed on their appraised value.

Homeowners will see this tax cut this November, while vehicle owners will see this tax cut start in January.