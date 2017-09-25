Upstate event celebrates ‘all things genetic’

GREENWOOD, SC (WSPA) – The Greenwood Genetics Center will hold Gene Week.

The celebration kicks off with a concert appropriately called Jammin’ for Genes on Saturday and will feature genetically-themed events like Science of Tap and Race the Helix.

Organizers say Gene Week celebrates fun and family while raising awareness about genetic disorders, and treatment options for those impacted by them.

The Greenwood Genetics Center provides patient care with genetic experts and services for families facing disorders at any stage of life.

Proceeds from ticket sales benefit the Greenwood Genetic Center Foundation.

