Woman hurt after hit-and-run in Cherokee Co., troopers say

CHEROKEE CO., S.C. (WSPA) – A woman is injured after a hit-and-run on Ford Road, near Whites Road, according to S.C. Highway Patrol.

The crash happened at about 7:52 p.m. on Monday.

The 20-year-old woman was hit by the mirror of a pickup truck, Highway Patrol says.

She was taken to Spartanburg Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

A description of the truck has not been given.

We have a crew on the scene.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

