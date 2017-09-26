1 dead after dump truck flips on First Ave. in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON CO., S.C. (WSPA) – The driver of a dump truck is dead after a crash that happened on First Avenue, at S.C. 81, according to the Anderson County Coroner’s Office.

The accident happened at about 3:15 p.m. on Tuesday.

According to the coroner’s office, a dump truck lost control on a curve and flipped several times, throwing the driver from the vehicle.

The dump truck was the only vehicle involved in the crash, the coroner says.

The driver has not yet been identified.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

More stories you may like on 7News

Spartanburg man barely survives hit & run, working towards recovery After barely surviving a hit-and-run, a Spartanburg man is talking about his extensive recovery process, and how he feels to finally see an …

Escaped NC inmate captured after nearly 2 weeks in McDowell Co. Escaped North Carolina inmate Michael Clark was captured Tuesday afternoon by investigators in McDowell County and Marion.

Some people unsure of meaning behind NFL protests GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The controversy surrounding the NFL protests is dividing the country, and that division has reached the Upstate. H…

Dad shot son in murder-suicide say Mauldin Police A dad shot his son and turned the gun on himself, according to Mauldin Police.

3 Y/O girl dies after run over by lawnmower in Alabama The Montgomery Advertiser reports the child’s father was driving the riding lawnmower and backed over the child Sunday afternoon in the Pine…