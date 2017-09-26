1 dead after dump truck flips on First Ave. in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON CO., S.C. (WSPA) – The driver of a dump truck is dead after a crash that happened on First Avenue, at S.C. 81, according to the Anderson County Coroner’s Office.

The accident happened at about 3:15 p.m. on Tuesday.

According to the coroner’s office, a dump truck lost control on a curve and flipped several times, throwing the driver from the vehicle.

The dump truck was the only vehicle involved in the crash, the coroner says.

The driver has not yet been identified.

