Colts fan, Marine burns season tix after national anthem protest

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) – One Indianapolis Colts season ticket holder and Marine veteran will no longer attend Colts games.

Rodney Heard, who served in the United States Marine Corps, decided to burn his season tickets in response to Sunday’s widespread national anthem protests.

A number of NFL players league-wide took a knee during the national anthem.

Heard posted the video of him burning his tickets to Facebook. In it Heard says that while he has always been a fan of the game, he said Sunday’s show of disrespect was too much.

“I’ve loved the NFL, I always have. I’ve always been a huge fan. Wish I could’ve played in the NFL if I’ve had the athletic ability,” Heard said. “Instead, I went into the Marine Corp. I served my country, my grandfather served our country, both of them served in WWII. There’s a lot of people that fought and died for that flag and to be disrespected yesterday, like we did, and I’m done.”

