Corn maze pays tribute to state full of national champions

ANDERSON Co., SC (WSPA) – A family farm that has been around for more than a century is officially open for the fall festival season with a special tribute.

The Garrison family has owned and operated Denver Downs Farm since 1869, but for the last 14 years they’ve had a corn maze as part of their fall family fun. Each year is a different theme from anniversaries to what’s happening in the community and this year the maze is a tribute to the South Carolina National Champions.

“I think what’s really neat about this one is that it appeals to everyone in the state and if they are not a Clemson fan then they are a South Carolina fan or a Coastal fan, but everyone is a fan of a national champion no matter what school it is,” said Ron Smith, Operations Manager at Denver Downs Farm.

The fun will only continue throughout the next two months with concert series on Fridays and the haunted house attraction officially opens this Thursday.