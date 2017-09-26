Dad shot son in murder-suicide say Mauldin Police

MAUDLIN, SC (WSPA) – A dad shot his son and turned the gun on himself, according to Mauldin Police.

The two were found dead inside a home in the 500 block of Laurel Meadows Parkway on Monday around 5:30 p.m.

Police say a father and son were found by a family member upstairs in the home. The coroner identified the father as 49-year-old Jahan Oveissi.

The coroner says he believes Oveissi died at 8am Monday.

The child’s name hasn’t been released.

The child was a student at Mauldin Middle School, police say.

Counselors will be available at the school tomorrow for anyone needing to talk about this incident.

Autopsies on both will be done Tuesday.

