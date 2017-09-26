Dad shot son in murder-suicide say Mauldin Police

By Published:

MAUDLIN, SC (WSPA) – A dad shot his son and turned the gun on himself, according to Mauldin Police.

The two were found dead inside a home in the 500 block of Laurel Meadows Parkway on Monday around 5:30 p.m.

Police say a father and son were found by a family member upstairs in the home.  The coroner identified the father as 49-year-old Jahan Oveissi. 

The coroner says he believes Oveissi died at 8am Monday. 

The child’s name hasn’t been released. 

The child was a student at Mauldin Middle School, police say.

Counselors will be available at the school tomorrow for anyone needing to talk about this incident.

Autopsies on both will be done Tuesday.

More stories you may like on 7News