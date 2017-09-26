Deputies & Drones: Upstate sheriff’s office adds new eyes to force

CHEROKEE CO., S.C. (WSPA) – An Upstate sheriff’s office has a new high-tech tool to keep you safe. Cherokee County officials now have an extra set of eyes in the sky—a set of eyes that will save lives and save money at the same time.

With the newly added drones, deputies say they’re able to cover 60% more area than they normally would, in a smaller amount of time.

They can assemble and deploy the device in only about 15 minutes, whereas it may take up to an hour for a helicopter to get to a scene, officials say.

This new device will help the sheriff’s office when responding to car crashes, catching criminals, finding missing persons, and so much more.

The Sheriff’s Office was able to get the drones with a grant they received from Duke Energy.

Also, money seized from drug busts will help pay for the training the officers will need to learn how to use the drones.

Only two other agencies in the state are using drones right now, according to the sheriff’s office.

More stories you may like on 7News

Corn maze pays tribute to state full of national champions A family farm that has been around for more than a century is officially open for the fall festival season with a special tribute.

Spartanburg man barely survives hit & run, working towards recovery After barely surviving a hit-and-run, a Spartanburg man is talking about his extensive recovery process, and how he feels to finally see an …

Escaped NC inmate captured after nearly 2 weeks in McDowell Co. Escaped North Carolina inmate Michael Clark was captured Tuesday afternoon by investigators in McDowell County and Marion.

Some people unsure of meaning behind NFL protests The controversy surrounding the NFL protests is dividing the country, and that division has reached the Upstate.