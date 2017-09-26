Escaped NC inmate captured after nearly 2 weeks in McDowell Co.

MARION, NC (WSPA) – Escaped North Carolina inmate Michael Clark was captured Tuesday afternoon by investigators in McDowell County and Marion.

According to the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office, 51-year-old Michael Clark was captured during an unrelated investigation by deputies and Marion Police officers at a home on Yancey Street around 3:00pm.

Deputies say Clark gave them a fake name and tried to run when they attempted to take him into custody. He was caught after a short foot chase.

The Sheriff’s Office says Clark had a loaded sawed-off shotgun in his possession at the time of the arrest.

Clark had been on the run since he escaped from a work assignment at Harnett Correctional Center on September 14. He was serving a sentence for breaking and entering and was expected to be released in February 2020.

Clark has been returned to the custody of the NC Department of Corrections.

Additional weapons-related charges are pending, according to the Sheriff’s Office