Help find robbery suspect in Greenville Co.

PIEDMONT, SC (WSPA) – Greenville Co. Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help to find a strong armed robbery suspect.

Deputies says the the woman tried to steal from the Family Dollar on Augusta Rd. in Piedmont.

The incident happened on 9/17, according to the report.

When an employee tried to stop her, the suspect hit the employee in the face and left in a black pickup truck driven by a man.

Anyone with information concerning this incident or knowledge of the persons involved contact Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.