Henderson Co. collecting used solar eclipse glasses

(NEWS RELEASE) – Beginning Thursday, August 24, 2017, solar eclipse viewers can donate their used protective eyewear for international students to view a future celestial event.

Once collected by Henderson County Environmental Programs and Solid Waste, the glasses will be sent to Astronomers Without Borders, whose mission is to “create novel international outreach programs that educate, inform and inspire” through astronomy and science programs across the globe.

Glasses will be accepted at any of the following Henderson County local government locations until

September 15, 2017:

• Branch Libraries

• Health Department

• King Street Office lobby

• Athletic and Activities Center on Grove Street

• Historic Courthouse on Main Street

• Sheriff’s Office on Grove Street

For more information, please visit the Astronomers Without Borders website http://astronomerswithoutborders.org/.

Questions can be directed to (828) 697-4809 or by email to pio@hendersoncountync.org.