Instacart grocery delivery service starts Thursday in Upstate

(WSPA) – Instacart – the newest option for having someone else shop for your groceries and bring them to your home – plans to be available in parts of the Upstate on Thursday.

You can shop online at stores including Publix, Costco, Food Lion, CVS and Petco starting September 28.

The service area includes Spartanburg, Fairforest Arcadia, Anglewood, West Forest, Boiling Springs, Valley Falls, Whitney Heights, Zion Hill, Rosewood, Duncan, Reidville, Lyman, Roebuck, Ashley, Startex, Woodruff, Greer, Easley, Mauldin, Five Forks and Willow Heights.

