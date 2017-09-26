Man going 141 mph was on his way to see girlfriend says sheriff

LUGOFF, S.C. (AP) – A South Carolina sheriff says a man clocked doing 141 mph (227 kph) on Interstate 20 told a deputy he was on his way to see his girlfriend.

Kershaw County Sheriff Jim Matthews said a deputy assigned to his special traffic unit saw 20-year-old Liam Buckley fly past him late Friday on I-20 just east of the Richland County line.

Matthews says the deputy used radar to determine Buckley was going 141 mph. The sheriff says when officers caught up with Buckley’s 2005 Chevrolet Corvette, he told them he was going to visit his girlfriend in Myrtle Beach.

Matthews said in a news release that Buckley was cited and spent a night in jail. It wasn’t known if he had a lawyer.

