Man hurt after moped crash in Greenville Co., troopers say

By Published:

GREENVILLE CO., S.C. (WSPA) – A man is injured after a crash involving a moped that happened at Freeman Drive and Taylors Road, according to S.C. Highway Patrol.

The accident happened at about 9:51 p.m. Tuesday.

According to troopers, a man on a moped was traveling through an intersection when he was struck.

He was taken to Greenville Memorial Hospital with what appears to be non-life-threatening injuries, Highway Patrol says.

We have a crew on the scene.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

More stories you may like on 7News

 