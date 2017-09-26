Man hurt after moped crash in Greenville Co., troopers say

GREENVILLE CO., S.C. (WSPA) – A man is injured after a crash involving a moped that happened at Freeman Drive and Taylors Road, according to S.C. Highway Patrol.

The accident happened at about 9:51 p.m. Tuesday.

According to troopers, a man on a moped was traveling through an intersection when he was struck.

He was taken to Greenville Memorial Hospital with what appears to be non-life-threatening injuries, Highway Patrol says.

We have a crew on the scene.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

More stories you may like on 7News

Corn maze pays tribute to state full of national champions A family farm that has been around for more than a century is officially open for the fall festival season with a special tribute.

Spartanburg man barely survives hit & run, working towards recovery After barely surviving a hit-and-run, a Spartanburg man is talking about his extensive recovery process, and how he feels to finally see an …

Escaped NC inmate captured after nearly 2 weeks in McDowell Co. Escaped North Carolina inmate Michael Clark was captured Tuesday afternoon by investigators in McDowell County and Marion.

Some people unsure of meaning behind NFL protests The controversy surrounding the NFL protests is dividing the country, and that division has reached the Upstate.