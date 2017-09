DUNCAN, SC (WSPA)–The highway patrol is investigating a deadly wreck in Spartanburg County involving a motorcycle.

Troopers say the wreck happened on Highway 290 in Duncan at 9:24pm Monday. According to investigators, a man driving a pickup truck turned left and there was a collision with a motorcycle. That driver died at Spartanburg Medical.

The driver of the pickup truck, Kenneth Eubanks, was cited for failure to yield right of way.