Murder suspect briefly escaped custody in Spartanburg Co.

INMAN, SC (WSPA) – A murder suspect briefly escaped custody Monday, according to the Spartanburg Co. Sheriff’s Office.

Lance Antonio Brewton, 38, is accused of shooting and killing Natalie Rae Niemitalo at a home in the 200 block of Zimmerman Rd. in Inman.

The sheriff’s office says the transporting deputy got Brewton out of his vehicle and had him standing on the sidewalk in the sally port of the detention facility while he was securing his weapon in his vehicle.

They say the sally port hadn’t closed yet and Brewton took off running while still handcuffed behind his back.

The deputy chased Brewton while radioing for help.

Numerous deputies responded and Brewton was caught on El Paso St. without incident.

He was brought back to the detention center and was charged with Escape.

He is also charged with:

Murder

Possession of a Weapon During the Commission of a Violent Crime.

Reckless Driving

Failure to Stop

Driving Under Suspension 3rd or Subsequent Offense.

Investigators say the motive for this incident remains under investigation.

Deputies say Brewton was driving back by the shooting location with SC Highway Patrol trying to stop him.

The chase left Spartanburg Co. and went into Greenville Co. where Brewton crashed.

Deputies say he was taken to the hospital and then to the sheriff’s office after Brewton was medically cleared.

Jail records show that a judge didn’t set bond on charges including murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and escape. He was also charged with reckless driving. That bond was set at $440.00.

