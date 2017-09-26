Pickens Co. homicide ruled self-defense

PICKENS Co., SC (WSPA) – The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office says no charges are expected in a homicide in Easley.

The shooting happened on Walker St. around 9 p.m. on Sept. 12.

They say Henry Hugh Thomas, 39, entered the home unannounced and uninvited. The investigation showed that no one in the home knew him.

When they question him about who he was, Thomas pulled out a .22 handgun and pointed it at the people in the home and fired two shots.

Two men in the home got into a struggle with Thomas and another person got a 9mm handgun from a bedroom.

That person shot Thomas twice in the upper and lower torso.

Tomas was still holding the weapon and fighting the two men who were trying to disarm him, according to the report.

He was was held down until police arrived and he was taken to the hospital.

He died during surgery.

The weapon Thomas had was reported stolen from Anderson Co. in 2015.

The shooter is immune to prosecution under “Castle Doctrine” and no charges are expected against the person who shot and killed Thomas, according to the report.

