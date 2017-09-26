Roy Moore wins Senate primary runoff over Trump-backed incumbent

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Firebrand jurist Roy Moore wins Alabama GOP primary runoff for U.S. Senate, defeating Trump-backed incumbent.
More stories you may like on 7News
Deputies & Drones: Upstate sheriff’s office adds new eyes to force
An Upstate sheriff’s office has a new high-tech tool to keep you safe.
Corn maze pays tribute to state full of national champions
A family farm that has been around for more than a century is officially open for the fall festival season with a special tribute.
Spartanburg man barely survives hit & run, working towards recovery
After barely surviving a hit-and-run, a Spartanburg man is talking about his extensive recovery process, and how he feels to finally see an …
Escaped NC inmate captured after nearly 2 weeks in McDowell Co.
Escaped North Carolina inmate Michael Clark was captured Tuesday afternoon by investigators in McDowell County and Marion.
Some people unsure of meaning behind NFL protests
The controversy surrounding the NFL protests is dividing the country, and that division has reached the Upstate.