Spartanburg man barely survives hit & run, working towards recovery

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – The owner of a well known restaurant in Spartanburg is facing charges in a hit and run investigation.

The Highway Patrol says Gerhard Grommer, the owner of Gerhard’s Café, turned himself in Monday, two months after the crash. Officials said Grommer was charged with hit and run involving great bodily injury.

The victim, Austin Meitzler, said on July 14th he was walking down Fernwood Glendale Road to go to the store. The next thing he knew, he was in the hospital.

“That’s pretty much what all I remember, just seeing headlights coming towards me,” Meitzler said.

Austin said doctors told his family when he was brought in to prepare for the worst.

“[They told my dad] if your son makes it past Monday, it’ll be a miracle,” he said.

Austin was in the hospital for nearly three weeks, recovering from a list of injuries.

“The way the doctor described it was the front of my skull was basically mush,” Meitzler said.

Austin said he also had a collapsed lung, needed seven plates in his face, had his jaw completely reconstructed, and the list goes on.

Through all the surgery, Austin is glad an arrest has finally been made. More importantly, he’s glad he’s alive to raise his new daughter.