Spartanburg restaurant owner charged in hit and run

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA)- The owner of a popular Upstate restaurant has been charged with a hit and run that seriously injured a man two months ago.

The SC Highway Patrol confirmed to 7 News that Gerhard Grommer was driving a pickup truck when he hit Austin Meitzler and then fled the scene.

It happened with Meitzler was walking on Fernwood Glendale Road on July 14th. He was sent to the hospital with serious injuries.

Grommer owns Gerhard’s Café on East Main Street in Spartanburg.

Troopers say he turned himself in and was booked in the Spartanburg County jail on Monday.

Grommer is charged with hit and run involving great bodily injury.