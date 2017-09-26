Support needed for local foster families

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA)–PS I Love You Ministries is asking you to participate in a 5k this weekend and spread awareness about the need for foster families in the Upstate.

According to the Department of Social Services, more than 1400 children are in foster care in Upstate Counties. In Spartanburg County alone that number is more than 450. Administrators say they need two to three times as many foster families as they currently have in place now.

Founders Tyler and Kay Kirby started the PS I Love You to provide resources and advice to future and current foster families.

Kay Kirby said she saw a need when they began fostering 15 years ago.

The Kirbys invite you to run in a 5k beginning at 9 AM at Duncan Park 9/30. You can also donate diapers and gently-used clothing to their clothing closet on Pine Street in Spartanburg.

They also accept online donations at psiloveyouministries.com